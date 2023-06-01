Phillies' Alec Bohm lands on injured list with strained hamstring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Alec Bohm is headed to the injured list. The Phillies on Thursday placed Bohm on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring, retroactive to May 31.

The Phillies recalled third baseman Drew Ellis from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. To make room for Ellis on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated Cal Stevenson for assignment.

Bohm underwent an MRI on Wednesday and missed the Phillies' two of the team's last three games because of the injury.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Bohm felt discomfort Tuesday against the New York Mets. He went 0 for 3 in a 2-0 loss.

The 26-year-old Bohm leads the Phillies with 37 RBI. In 53 games this season, Bohm is hitting .265 with a .724 OPS.

Ellis signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on April 16. He's played 35 career games in MLB, hitting .141 with a .482 OPS.

With the IronPigs, Ellis hit .269 with a 1.008 OPS, eight homers and 27 RBIs in 21 games.

Ellis will wear No. 35.

Edmundo Sosa will start again for the Phillies at third base Thursday.