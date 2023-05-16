Alec Baldwin indicates he has wrapped filming on "Rust," 18 months after fatal on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin indicated Monday that he has wrapped filming on the Western movie "Rust," about 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured in an on-set shooting near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 65-year-old actor shared a selfie of his freshly shaved face on Instagram after removing the facial hair for his character in the Western.

"God, it felt good to shave off that beard," he captioned with the photo.

Baldwin also reposted an Instagram story from co-star Patrick Scott McDermott sharing a hug that read: "Alec's last day. I'll miss you."

The plagued film resumed production in April at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana after halting production in April 2021 when Hutchins was fatally shot on set when a prop gun discharged a live round of ammunition.

Baldwin was rehearsing with the gun when the weapon went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza.

In January, Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter, to which Baldwin pled not guilty in February.

Last month, however, special prosecutors in New Mexico confirmed they were dropping involuntary manslaughter charges that were brought against Baldwin. The special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, announced that the charges were being dismissed after "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis."

The charges against Gutierrez-Reed, however, remains in place.