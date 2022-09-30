Al Primo, creator of "Eyewitness News" format, dies at 87

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Al Primo, the legendary creator of the "Eyewitness News" format, has died. He was 87 years old.

Primo was a former news director at KYW-TV in the 1960s. This is where he invented the Eyewitness News format.

The first anchors were Tom Snyder and Marciarose.

The format changed the face of local news forever by having reporters in the field telling their stories firsthand.

Primo also had roles in the development of network news.