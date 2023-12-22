"Ajabu" the gorilla is moving out after 6 years in the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is getting ready to say goodbye to one of its beloved animals. For 6-year-old Ajabu, Philly has always been home.

The western lowland gorilla was born at the Philadelphia Zoo where he's grown up with his family, but he's about to start a new chapter.

"As unfortunate as it is to say goodbye to Ajabu, it really truly is an exciting moment," Dani Hogan, the zoo's director of mission integration, said.

The moment was expected since young male western lowland gorillas usually leave their families in the wild.

"That's what we've been arranging with the help of the AZA, to Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for Gorillas, we've found a nice new place for Ajabu to call home," Michael Stern said.

The actual location of the new home hasn't been released yet, but Stern who is the zoo's curator of primates and small mammals said Ajabu won't be alone once he gets there.

"It's called a bachelor troop," Stern said. "He'll hang out with other boys for a while before they're older and ready to take on a family of their own."

The zoo staff's main goal is to create a genetically healthy population and protect critically endangered species from extinction because of habitat loss.

"There's nowhere safe to reintroduce them into nature so the thought is, it might be a hundred years or more before we are repopulating nature with the zoo born gorillas," Stern said.

Until it's Ajabu's time to become the leader of his own family, he'll be making the most of his last moments in Philly as people are welcome to visit the zoo to wish Ajabu well in his journey.

"Write your goodbyes and well wishes to Ajabu and just celebrate his amazing life," Dani said.

Ajabu is set to be transported to his new home in January.