AIDS Fund Philly shutting down at the end of 2024

AIDS Fund Philly closing in December: "We are proud of our contributions to the fight against HIV"

After serving the Philadelphia community for more than three decades, nonprofit AIDS Fund Philly announced that the organization is shutting down at the end of this year.

In a Facebook post signed by the staff and board, AIDS Fund said it will conclude operations on Dec. 31, 2024. "We are proud of our contributions to the fight against HIV in Philadelphia, and believe that with the advances in both the prevention and treatment we can conclude our work at this time," the post said.

AIDS Fund was founded during the peak of the AIDS epidemic and has operated in the city for 35 years. The group says its mission has always been to end the stigma around HIV and eliminate infections and deaths related to the disease. According to the nonprofit, more than 18,600 people in Philadelphia are currently living with HIV.

GayBINGO, the popular fundraising event started by AIDS Fund in 1996, will continue to be produced by Philadelphia-based nonprofit Action Wellness, one of the state's largest AIDS service organizations.

"We are honored that AIDS Fund has chosen Action Wellness to uphold the legacy of GayBINGO," said Action Wellness Executive Director Mary Evelyn Torres. "We are dedicated to ensuring its ongoing success and utilizing the proceeds to support individuals living with HIV. The LGBTQ+ community has played a pivotal role since the onset of the HIV epidemic, and this dedication remains steadfast, as evidenced by 28 years of GayBINGO."

AIDS Fund's post went on to thank its volunteers, donors and partner organizations. "The work we have done could not have been possible without your collective dedication to ending the epidemic and serving our community."