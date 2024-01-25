After years of flooding, Philadelphia's Germantown residents could see relief soon

Philadelphia to use COVID relief money to mitigate Germantown flooding

Philadelphia to use COVID relief money to mitigate Germantown flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Relief could be on the way for people living in Germantown who have dealt with flooding for years.

The city is planning to spend millions to fix what some residents say has been a problem for as long as they can remember.

Even light rain can make Benita Graham, who lives in flood-prone Germantown, a little nervous.

"The last time it happened the water was so deep that it was pushing cars down the street. It was ankle length," Graham said.

Odessa Pressley, 86, is a long-time resident of Germantown and said she feels helpless at times because of the floods.

"I'm getting older and I can't keep mopping out my basement, pumping it out and whatnot. It costs money," Pressley said.

But for Pressley, Graham and other residents living in this area of North 21st Street, help could soon be on the way.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker just announced that $4 million of pandemic relief funds will go to this area of Germantown to mitigate the flooding risk.

According to the city, the neighborhood is prone to flooding because homes and streets in low-lying areas were built over old creeks.

This $4 million will be spent on storm sewer improvements as part of a larger infrastructure project in other areas.

For Graham and Pressley, it's a long time coming.

"I think it's a good idea," Graham said. "It's a great start."