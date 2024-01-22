After Sarah Ferguson's diagnosis, Philadelphia doctor says breast cancer and melanoma could be linked

After Sarah Ferguson shares diagnosis, doctors say breast cancer and skin cancer may be linked

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer, according to a spokesperson.

It's the second cancer diagnosis in a year for Ferguson, who was treated for breast cancer over the summer.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," Ferguson, who used to be married to Prince Andrew and is widely known as Fergie, wrote in an Instagram post revealing she has melanoma. The skin cancer was discovered during treatment for breast cancer, she said.

Doctors say there can be a genetic connection linking melanoma and breast cancer.

"It is not uncommon that we see multiple cancers, unfortunately, in one patient," Dr. Jeffrey Farma, of Fox Chase Cancer Center, said.

Farma, who is not involved with the Ferguson case, said it's lucky the melanoma was found during reconstruction.

"A lot of times when they're doing breast reconstruction they're taking skin or muscle from other parts of the body to reconstruct the breast after a mastectomy," he said.

Farma said melanoma caused by sun exposure is more commonly found in people who look like the duchess – people who are fair-skinned, have red hair or who have a lot of freckles, but it can be diagnosed in anyone, usually starting with a funny-looking mole.

"There's a lot of hope, and the landscape for melanoma has changed dramatically over the last 10 years," Farma said.

Better treatments have also come with research that shows some melanomas have a genetic connection with breast cancer.

"There is a link between breast cancer and if you have the BRCA mutation also being diagnosed with melanoma," Farma said.

It's not known if the 64-year-old had a genetic form of breast cancer. She said it was caught early with a routine mammogram.

She also has not said how the melanoma is being treated. Early-stage skin cancer is usually treated with surgery.

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer," Ferguson said on Instagram.

The duchess said she's resting at home, and she's encouraging everyone to stay up to date on all their cancer screenings.