After battle with Taco Bell, Gregory's Restaurant in NJ forfeits "Taco Tuesday" trademark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Moving forward, Taco Tuesday will be better than ever at Taco Bell.

That's because the fast food chain just won its fight to end the trademark of the catchy phrase.

Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point owned a trademark to "Taco Tuesday" -- but after more than four decades of owning it, they've now forfeited it.

Taco Bell said the commonly used phrase should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.