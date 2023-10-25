Watch CBS News
After battle with Taco Bell, Gregory's Restaurant in NJ forfeits "Taco Tuesday" trademark

By Natasha Brown

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Moving forward, Taco Tuesday will be better than ever at Taco Bell.

That's because the fast food chain just won its fight to end the trademark of the catchy phrase.

Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point owned a trademark to "Taco Tuesday" -- but after more than four decades of owning it, they've now forfeited it.

Taco Bell said the commonly used phrase should be freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 1:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

