African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There are big new re-development plans for the Ben Franklin Parkway, and one museum will be making a move across town. Philadelphia officials have just announced that the African American History Museum is moving.

Its new home will be the former family court building on Vine Street. More development is planned for a lot behind the Free Library.

Four development teams are on the shortlist to reimagine these sites.

More information on the city's expansive redevelopment plans will be announced Thursday evening.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 2:00 PM

