Advocates protest in Center City for access to new Alzheimer's drugs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Alzheimer's advocates rallied in Center City pushing for Medicare and Medicaid to cover new Alzheimer's drugs.

Alzheimer's patients and their families are desperate for treatments. The new drugs are expensive and so far Medicare and Medicaid are not paying for them.

Rallies being held around the country are aiming to change that.

Alzheimer's advocates protest for access to drugs at a rally outside the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Thursday.

CMS has refused to cover costs for a new generation of medications that can slow progression of the brain-robbing disease.

"It's discriminatory to keep this drug from people who could really use it and make a difference in their lives," Phil Gutis said.

Gutis who is diagnosed with early Alzheimer was able to get one of the drugs as part of a clinical trial.

"It has helped me a lot," Gutis said. "I really truly believe the government needs to make people have access to this drug now."

CMS says for coverage, drugs have to be necessary and reasonable adding the Alzheimer's drugs in question has accelerated not traditional FDA approval.

"We believe that the scientific community has done the necessary research," Kristina Fransel said.

Fransel with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter says it's unreasonable and unfair for CMS to make a distinction between accelerated and traditional FDA approvals.

"These treatments are FDA approved," Fransel said.

The Alzheimer's Association says with CMS refusing to cover the medications, thousands of people will develop more advanced stages of the disease where they will no longer be eligible for treatment.

"It's too late for my mom but it's not too late for other people and I'm here to fight for them to have more time with their families which was taken from me," Jennifer Davis said.

Davis who lost her mom to Alzheimer's says CMS should reverse its decision to give other families a fighting chance.

The Alzheimer's Association has filed appeals for coverage.

CMS says it's committed to helping people get timely access to treatments proven to meaningfully improve care. The agency apparently isn't seeing that yet.