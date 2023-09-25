Watch CBS News
Adopt a rooster: ACCT Philly hoping to find roosters home after falling off truck headed to slaughterhouse

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some roosters and chickens are getting a second chance at life after falling off a truck headed to the slaughterhouse.

The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia -- known as ACCT Philly -- posted photos of the lucky birds on their Facebook page.

The chickens have already found a retirement home on a ranch, but now ACCT Philly is looking for a nice place for the roosters to call home.

You must live in an area where it's legal to own a rooster. For more information, visit the ACCT Philly website.

