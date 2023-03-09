Activists, supporters of abortion gather at Liberty Bell on International Women's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Women's rights activists and abortion rights supporters marched from the Liberty Bell to City Hall Wednesday raising their voices in protest on International Women's Day.

Three organizations have a common goal of advocating for women's rights and fighting against the oppression of women in a collaboration between the organizations Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, Afghans of Philly and Philly Iran.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, women's rights activists say they feel like the country is moving backward and believe taking away a woman's right to have an abortion sets the precedent for the further oppression of women.

"Our ability to decide what happens to our future our very body is the most basic human right and one that has been a product of struggle," Sam Goldmen said. "And when you don't have this right, women leave public society."

"When a woman is taken away the choice to make a decision over her own body or how she wishes to exist in the world, how can one say that it's not taking away their rights?" Sanaz Yaghmai said.

CBS News Philadelphia also spoke to an anti-abortion group that says banning abortion does not violate human rights.

"When we talk about women's rights we have to talk about the rights of women who are inside their mother's wombs and their rights need to be protected," Maria Gallagher said.

Organizers recited poetry and continued to spread their message.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is hosting similar protests in other major cities nationwide.