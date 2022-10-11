ACCT Philly claims man stole dog set to be adopted from shelter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- ACCT Philly says somebody walked into their shelter and stole a dog. Withers was one of the shelter's smaller dogs.

ACCT Philly claims this is the man who took the animal.

ACCT Philly

ACCT is asking for the man to return Withers because the dog was set to be adopted, or at the very least, contact the shelter to let them know the dog is OK.