ACCT Philly claims man stole dog set to be adopted from shelter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- ACCT Philly says somebody walked into their shelter and stole a dog. Withers was one of the shelter's smaller dogs.
ACCT Philly claims this is the man who took the animal.
ACCT is asking for the man to return Withers because the dog was set to be adopted, or at the very least, contact the shelter to let them know the dog is OK.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.