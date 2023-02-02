ACCT Philly teams up with KC animal shelter for Super Bowl special

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles and Chiefs will fight to see who brings home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII, but whether the title comes to Philadelphia or goes to Kansas City, animal shelters in both cities are teaming up with a common goal to help give some underdogs a new home.

Dogs at the ACCT Philly, along with many others, are still looking for their fur-ever homes.

The shelter teamed up with KC Pet Project in Kansas City to create a Super Bowl special for adoptions.

"We have so much pride for our teams going to the Super Bowl," Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project said, "and it's just bringing our community together."

Both shelters hope fans show their hometown pride by adopting local for only $57.

ACCT Philly says they will even waive the fee if you wear your Eagles jersey or ditch your Chiefs one.

"We really just want to get the word out and get in on the celebration," ACCT Philly Executive Director Sarah Barnett said, "and get really just people excited and ride that enthusiasm to hopefully save lives."

"We are hoping to find families for all of these dogs that have been waiting a long time to get adopted," Fugate said.

If you can't adopt, you can donate.

Both shelters are competing to see who can raise enough money to keep people and their pets together.

"We are able to provide medical support and they get to keep their pet instead of having to relinquish them to the shelter," Fugate said.

The shelter that raises the second highest amount will name 10 adoptable pets after the players of the opposing team.

With shelters over capacity, they are hoping their partnership will help make a difference in each dog's life.

"The challenges that we have we so many animals coming in is happening in shelters all across the country," Fugate said.

"Adoption is saving a life," Barnett said. "Not only the dog you are adoption, but the space you are freeing up."

Both shelters are hoping these dogs have forever homes before the Super Bowl.

The Road to Phoenix Special will run until Sunday, Feb. 12.