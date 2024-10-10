Watch CBS News
Police chase in Philadelphia suburb ends in serious crash with multiple cars damaged

By Tom Ignudo

Police chase turns into a car crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County
A police chase ended in a serious crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, on Thursday. 

The crash happened at Industrial Highway (Route 291) and Wanamaker Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to emergency officials.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and spotted multiple cars badly damaged and debris all over the intersection. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

