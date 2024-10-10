Police chase in Philadelphia suburb ends in serious crash with multiple cars damaged

Police chase turns into a car crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

Police chase turns into a car crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

Police chase turns into a car crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

A police chase ended in a serious crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, on Thursday.

The crash happened at Industrial Highway (Route 291) and Wanamaker Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to emergency officials.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and spotted multiple cars badly damaged and debris all over the intersection.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.