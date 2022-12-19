Man in critical condition after being ejected from car in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he's thrown from a car during a roll-over crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Academy Road in Morrell Park, right in front of the 8th Police District.

The car also snapped a utility pole, hitting it so hard the engine of the car ended up on the sidewalk.

So far, no word on what caused that accident.