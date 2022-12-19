Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being ejected from car

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he's thrown from a car during a roll-over crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Academy Road in Morrell Park, right in front of the 8th Police District.

The car also snapped a utility pole, hitting it so hard the engine of the car ended up on the sidewalk.

So far, no word on what caused that accident.

CBS3 Staff
First published on December 19, 2022 / 6:14 AM

