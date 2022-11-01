Watch CBS News
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over dress code policy

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.

According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.

A number of students were taken into custody.

Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.

Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.

The school district released the following statement:

Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.

After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.

Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.

