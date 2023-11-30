Abington Raiders preparing for Pop Warner Super Bowl in Disney World

Abington Raiders heading to Disney World to play in Pop Warner Super Bowl

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The Abington Raiders are only days away from playing their hardest game and the pressure is on. The talented team of 10-year-olds is headed to Orlando to play in the national championship.

The Abington Raiders will take on a team from Santa Cruz, California in the quarterfinals match of the Pop Warner Super Bowl on Sunday at Disney World in Orlando.

"We feel like we have one of the best players in the country at 10 years old," Don Watkins, the head coach of Abington, said.

Watkins is talking about his running back -- Camar Burton. He's scored more than 30 touchdowns in just 11 games, but he's hoping this return trip to Disney World is better than the last time he was there.

"I've been there before," Burton said. "I didn't really like it... I didn't like the food there, the food there wasn't good."

Watkins and his staff will do all they can to have the kids prepared.

"We've had a group that's really dedicated and just trying to get better every week, as far the coaching staff. The kids feed off it, for sure," Watkins said.

The kids feel they have a good grasp of what it will take to win it all.

"Key is everybody plays hard," Burton said.