Abington high school seniors take a walk down memory lane at Overlook Elementary School in commemorative Grad Walk

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Local graduating high school seniors took a stroll down memory lane Tuesday as they visited their old elementary school to say goodbye and encouraged younger students to be excited about high school.

Before students from Abington Senior High School would cross the stage, they walked the hallway one more time at Overlook Elementary School. On Tuesday, the soon-to-be graduates took what they call The Grad Walk where they got rock-star treatment from third, fourth and fifth graders.

Abington senior Sierra Henderson said the goal of this annual event is to give younger students something to look forward to as they get ready for middle, and then high school.

"For little kids, it's kind of a good way to be just like excited for the future as to like what you are going to be able to see in high school and kind of the end goal from where you are now," Henderson said.

Senior Conner Pendergast said the walk was also sentimental for him since he and his classmates also went to Overlook.

"It's a surreal feeling, because I remember being that little kid cheering for those seniors graduating, and it's just a crazy full-circle moment," Pendergast said.

That is why Overlook Principal Karmina Boyd said this tradition, going for more than a decade, is always bittersweet.

"It is very emotional because they remember coming to elementary school. They get to see their teachers," Boyd said.

However, this visit was exciting for fifth-grader Aubrey Spence.

"I have been here since kindergarten, and I've seen this every year, and it's been building up my confidence," Spence said.

Boyd said that as the seniors get ready to spread their wings, they are welcome to come visit anytime.

"Once an Overlook Owl, they are always going to be an Overlook Owl and we are so very proud," Boyd said.

This was a special day, not just for the high school students who will graduate Wednesday night. It was also memorable for the fifth graders who have their graduation ceremony next Tuesday afternoon.