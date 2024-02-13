Abington High School resource officer arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- An Abington Township police officer was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele shared in a news release.

Jordan Jones, 29, was charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors after allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old student at Abington High School.

The Montgomery County DA's Office said Jones was a school resource officer stationed at Abington High School where he met the student.

Abington High School officials reported a potential sexual assault by a school resource officer to Abington Township police on Monday after a student told her counselor that she had been in a sexual relationship with Jones since November 2023.

The 17-year-old said Jones and her met multiple times at his home in Horsham where they had sexual relations.

Officials said Jones has since been placed on administrative leave from the Abington Township Police Department and per their protocol, with intent to dismiss.

Jones was arrested Tuesday morning and later arraigned. His bail is set at $50,000 with the following conditions: no contact with the 17-year-old or her family, no unsupervised time with minors, and Jones is also not permitted to go back to Abington High School.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21, 2024.