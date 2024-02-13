Watch CBS News
Local News

Abington High School resource officer arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student: DA

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Snow, rain leading to delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport
Snow, rain leading to delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport 02:49

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- An Abington Township police officer was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele shared in a news release.

Jordan Jones, 29, was charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors after allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old student at Abington High School. 

The Montgomery County DA's Office said Jones was a school resource officer stationed at Abington High School where he met the student.

Abington High School officials reported a potential sexual assault by a school resource officer to Abington Township police on Monday after a student told her counselor that she had been in a sexual relationship with Jones since November 2023. 

The 17-year-old said Jones and her met multiple times at his home in Horsham where they had sexual relations.

Officials said Jones has since been placed on administrative leave from the Abington Township Police Department and per their protocol, with intent to dismiss. 

Jones was arrested Tuesday morning and later arraigned. His bail is set at $50,000 with the following conditions: no contact with the 17-year-old or her family, no unsupervised time with minors, and Jones is also not permitted to go back to Abington High School. 

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 21, 2024. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 6:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.