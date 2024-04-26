1 student hospitalized, 2 others arrested after fights break out, lockdown at Abington High School

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A student was hospitalized and two other students were arrested after two fights broke out at Abington High School in Montgomery County leading to a lockdown just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

The student, who was taken to the hospital and suffered a minor injury during the fights, was arrested along with two others, Abington Township police said.

Abington Township police said a school resource officer called for backup after the fights broke out Friday afternoon. Allegedly, two of the students then started to fight with the school resource officer and other responding school staff; this created a large police response.

A lockdown was issued at the high school after it was reported that a pocket knife was involved in one of the fights, police said.

Through their investigation, police found that the student with the pocket knife threw it away before any fight broke out. So the weapon didn't cause any injuries.

Police did not identify the students by name or age. However, police said one of the students was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The second student was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a weapon on school property. According to police, both of these students are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Detection Center.

The third student was charged with simple assault and released to their parent, police said.