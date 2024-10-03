"Abbott Elementary," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" tease crossover episode on social media

Biden to travel to disaster areas afffected by Hurricane Helene | Digital Brief

The Gang appears to be heading to Abbott Elementary. On Thursday, "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" teased an upcoming crossover episode on social media.

Rob McElhenney, the creator of Sunny, posted a photo on X with fellow Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, the creator of "Abbott Elementary," and members of each show's cast.

The photo included Danny DeVito and Charlie Day of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis of "Abbott Elementary."

McElhenney also posted a photo with Day and Brunson with Abbott Elementary in the background.

According to Variety, Brunson and McElhenney have each previously hinted at the possible crossover episode.

"Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are both based in the City of Brotherly Love, but they are two completely different worlds, so it'll be interesting to see how the two mesh.

It's unclear when the crossover episode will air.

"Abbott Elementary" is set to begin season four next Wednesday, Oct. 9, while "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is getting ready for season 17.