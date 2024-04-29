AARP's Senior Planet offers free tech courses for the 50+ set

Senior Planet in Wynwood offers free tech courses for the 50+ set Senior Planet in Wynwood offers free tech courses for the 50+ set 01:28

MIAMI - Technology is constantly evolving and increasingly an integral part of our lives. While even the average person can have difficulty keeping up with all the changes, it can be especially hard for seniors. Now there is a new program to help older Americans learn new tech.

In Miami's trendy Wynwood neighborhood, a hub for art and culture, a graffiti'd building is home to the city's newest senior center.

Here the AARP runs Senior Planet, a tech-themed space for older adults. The program offers a wide array of technology classes, from computer basics to downloading smartphone apps, to using social media, and even hailing rideshare pick-ups.

"They're teaching you new things, like how to use Uber," said Amparo Sierra, who retired in 2016 and has signed up for nearly all the classes.

The good news is that no AARP membership is required, however, class participants have to be 50 years old or older.

"I think it's important for older adults to understand this area is also for them," said Cesar Mendez, who is the center's manager. "Older adults didn't grow up with technology, so we have a lot of people interested in the basics in those classes."

AARP also has Senior Planet locations in New York and Denver with plans to expand across the country. Courses are also offered online and even over the phone.

"The idea is every person who comes through the door is willing to learn new things, challenge themselves," said AARP spokesman Gil Cabrera.

Senior Planet has four locations nationwide. The classes are free and in addition to technology, they also offer fitness and financial wellness classes.