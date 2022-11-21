Watch CBS News
AARP Philadelphia - Protect your family from holiday scams

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protect your family from holiday scams. 

The AARP Fraud Watch Network TM is a free resource for all. With AARP as your partner, you'll learn how to proactively spot scams and get guidance from our fraud specialists.

Visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or text FWN to 50757 to receive biweekly scam alerts. 

To report a scam or victim or for victim support, call: 877-908-3360.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 11:45 AM

