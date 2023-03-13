Aaron McKie out as Temple men's basketball coach, university says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Aaron McKie, the former Temple great and NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Philadelphia 76ers, will not return to North Broad Street to coach the Owls' men's basketball team for the 2023-24 season, the university announced Monday.

McKie will transition into a new role as a special advisor to the athletics department, according to Temple.

Aaron McKie Steps Down as Men’s Basketball Coach; Will Serve as Special Advisor for Athleticshttps://t.co/AkR1i3GgsM — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) March 13, 2023

"I want to thank Aaron for his service to Temple these past nine seasons, both as an assistant and head coach," Temple University Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson said in a release. "Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach, representing the University and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his service to Temple and the men's basketball program."

McKie finished with a 52-56 record in four seasons at Temple as the head coach, including a 16-16 record in the 2022-23 season. The Owls placed fifth in the American Athletic Conference with a 10-8 record.

McKie was an assistant coach with the Owls from 2014-19 before he replaced Fran Dunphy, who's now the head coach at La Salle University.

The 2022-23 season was up-and-down for the Owls. It featured wins against Villanova and then-No. 1 ranked University of Houston. But it also featured losses against Wagner and Maryland Eastern Shore.

Temple's season ended in the AAC Tournament in a 84-54 loss to the University of Cincinnati.

The Owls were unable to make the NCAA Tournament under McKie. They made it to the First Four in 2019 under former Dunphy, but lost to Belmont.

A national search for the next Temple men's basketball coach commence immedtiately, according to the university.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Colgate University's Matt Langel is a name to watch for the Temple job.

Temple has parted ways with Aaron McKie, source told @Stadium.



One name certain to be on list is Colgate’s Matt Langel. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2023

"I want to thank Temple for the opportunity and privilege to serve as the head coach men's basketball coach," McKie said in a statement. "I wish nothing but the best for Temple's student-athletes and the University moving forward. Temple has been and always will be home for me and I wish the program nothing but success."