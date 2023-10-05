AAA warns drivers of deer mating season and higher risk of car crashes

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- AAA officials said the area is entering deer mating season, when the animals are more likely to cross roads leading to serious, even fatal, car crashes.

"It happened on Nov. 12 of last year, 2022," said Nicholas Kapusta, a travel agent for AAA.

That's when a deer ran onto the road and was struck by a passing car. His car was wrecked that afternoon in the crash on Germantown Pike near Arch Road in Montgomery County.

Nicholas Kapusta

"I let off the gas, but the car going the opposite way clipped the rear end of the deer and then it was flung up in the air onto my car," he said.

Kapusta called his wife to say he was OK, but their car was totaled.

Nicholas Kapusta

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, he was one of 4,533 drivers who had an accident involving a deer in 2022. That was a 5% increase from the year before when six people died.

Kapusta urges drivers to be alert in wooded and other areas as well.

"Especially in the more populated areas now, because the deer are being pushed out to them. It is something we should definitely talk up more and more often," he said.

AAA Public Affairs Specialist Jana Tidwell said she recently returned from a road trip to Harrisburg, and saw several deer on the side of the road, struck and killed by cars.

"Just along the turnpike alone, I saw six deer on my trip there and back, Tidwell said.

She said if you see a deer in your way, just brake as quickly and safely as possible. Do not swerve.

"You may not realize what's on either side of you. Whether it's a guardrail, a concrete median, an embankment. You just don't know," Tidwell said.

Kapusta said the chances of survival depend on your ability to stay calm behind the wheel.

"Stay in your lane, and always wear your seatbelt," Kapusta said.

AAA officials said no matter the time of day, the most important thing drivers can do is obey the speed limit. That will allow more reaction time to avoid a deer in the road.

They also urged drivers to never approach an injured animal. They said that animal could be confused and panicked and could injure any humans who approach.