Watch CBS News
Local News

AAA: National average of gas is now $4 per gallon

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

AAA: National average of gas is now $4 per gallon
AAA: National average of gas is now $4 per gallon 00:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Gas prices are still falling. According to AAA, the national average of gas is now $4 per gallon.

That's almost a dollar cheaper than in June when prices peaked.

There could be more relief on the way for the pain at the pump.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said he expects the national average to drop below the $4 mark within days. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.