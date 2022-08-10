AAA: National average of gas is now $4 per gallon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Gas prices are still falling. According to AAA, the national average of gas is now $4 per gallon.

That's almost a dollar cheaper than in June when prices peaked.

There could be more relief on the way for the pain at the pump.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said he expects the national average to drop below the $4 mark within days.