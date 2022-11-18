A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor.

In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals.

"This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said.

The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University.

"The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was poinsettias because they are such a holiday flower but sadly they don't preserve well so we tried to recreate that shape with leaves for flowers on the bottom," Mueller said.

The students carefully arrange the works of art for months at their studio on campus, collaborating with Longwood on the project to bring the theme of botanical splendor to life.

It's the first year for this special partnership.

"It's been an amazing experience watching the students work with the material they haven't worked with before," Senior Horticultural Display Designer Jim Sutton said. "I mean they are experts in fabric and then we're like, how about doing it with dried and preserved flowers?"

While the gift for us is that we have a chance to see their creations up close, the gift for them has been the chance to closely work together.

