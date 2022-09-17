A Chat With: Paul Rabil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Paul Rabil, who's arguably the biggest name in lacrosse, retired this year. He's focusing his energy on running the Premier Lacrosse League.

A documentary following his journey was just released ahead of the PLL Championships this Sunday in Philadelphia.

CBS3's Jessica Kartalija caught up with Rabil on this week's A Chat With segment.

