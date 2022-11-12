Watch CBS News
A Chat With: Gabe Rangel uses military experience to train Eagles

By Jessica Kartalija

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Veterans Day, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan is using what he learned in the military to train some of the best athletes in the world, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

But his focus goes way beyond physical fitness.

CBS3's Jessica Kartalija caught up with Gabe Rangel on this week's A Chat With segment. 

