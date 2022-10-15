Watch CBS News
Elba Hevia y Vaca talks empowering women in Philadelphia

By Jessica Kartalija

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As a child in Bolivia, Elba Hevia y Vaca began studying classical Spanish dance at 5 years old, but it was flamenco that stole her heart. She is using the art form to empower women right here in Philadelphia.

This week, I chat with Elba Hevia y Vaca, the founder of Pasión y Arte.

"Flamenco has been the love of my life," she said. "Flamenco is an art form. It's also a way of life. I was introduced to flamenco at 13, and immediately, I said that is it."'

Friday night was the opening night of Elba Hevia y Vaca's latest performance. There's another show Saturday at the Asian Arts Initiative.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

