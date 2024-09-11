Philadelphia area remembers 9/11 terrorist attacks with memorial services in Pa., N.J., Del.

One 9/11 first responder is helping others suffering from PTSD get extra support and some puppy love

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today marks 23 years since the World Trade Center's Twin Towers collapsed in the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

In observance of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, many events are being held around the Delaware Valley honoring heroic first responders and the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

Here's a list of memorials and events for those in the Philadelphia area looking to pay their respects to their local first responders and remember the brave lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Pennsylvania

Eagles host massive meal pack for 9/11 Day of Service

Almost 2,000 volunteers will pack 700,000 meals on Wednesday to be donated to Philabundance as part of the Philadelphia Eagles 9/11 Day of Service.

Where: Tork Club, Lincoln Financial Field

When: Shift 1: 9-11 a.m., Shift 2: 12-2 p.m. (appearances by Eagles players and legends), Shift 3: 3-5 p.m. (appearances by Eagles players and legends)

Blue Mass and Bell-Ringing Ceremony at St. Isaac Jogues Church in Wayne

This event will honor the first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. Active first responders will also be recognized at the ceremony.

Where : St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 Walker Road, Wayne, 19087

: St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 Walker Road, Wayne, 19087 When: 8 a.m.

Sixth annual Delco 9/11 Memorial Bike Ride and nighttime memorial service

Join us as we remember and commemorate the events of 9/11 with two special events on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Both... Posted by Clifton Heights Fire Company on Sunday, September 8, 2024

The 15-mile bike ride will leave the firehouse at 8:46 a.m. and will be followed by a brief ceremony.

Where : Clifton Heights Fire Company, 20 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, 19018

: Clifton Heights Fire Company, 20 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, 19018 When: 8:46 a.m.

The nighttime memorial service and wreath-laying at the 9/11 memorial will focus on the themes of unity and hope.

Where : 9/11 Memorial at the Clifton Heights Fire Company, 20 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, 19018

: 9/11 Memorial at the Clifton Heights Fire Company, 20 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights, 19018 When: 6 p.m.

Delaware County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Rose Tree Park

The Delaware County DA's Office will honor the county's first responders who died in the line of duty and reflect on those lost in the devastating attacks on September 11, 2001.

Where : Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road in Media, 19063

: Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road in Media, 19063 When: 11:30 a.m.

Fireaman's Hall Museum holds a Q&A for visitors to explore 9/11 through the eyes of a retired Philadelphia sergeant

Where : 147 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, 19106

: 147 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, 19106 When: 12 - 1 p.m.

Retired Philadelphia Police Sgt. Greg Masi was working in Philadelphia's 911 Emergency Operations Center when the Twin Towers were hit in 2001. Masi and a small team were sent to Ground Zero to help the NYPD. Masi will share his account of 9/11 while answering visitors' questions and engaging with the community at the Fireman's Hall.

Hero Thrill Show Preview in Center City

This event preview is a 45-minute show and will debut this year's all-star lineup featuring the Philadelphia Highway Patrol Motorcycle Drill Team, fire engines, Philadelphia Strike Force Bicycle Force, Police Mounted Unit and more!

Beyond the thrilling demonstrations, spectators can watch the Philadelphia Fire Department showcase safety exercises focusing on daredevil rescue operations and procedures. Guests can also enjoy music directed by radio personality, "Mr. Saturday Night" Bob Pantano.

Where: Market Street between 18th and 19th Streets in Center City, Philadelphia

When: 12 p.m.

Hartsville Fire Company's 9/11 Memorial Event

This memorial will display 403 American flags on the front lawn of the Hartsville Fire Station, representing the 343 New York City firefighters, 37 New York Port Authority officers and the 23 New York Police Department officers who died in the line of duty on 9/11/01. Two more flags will represent volunteer firefighters, John Kulick and Tristan Smith, killed in the line of duty in Iraq.

The memorial service will include a reading of the names of the fallen firefighters and police officers.

Where: Hartsville Fire Company, 1195 York Rd, Warminster, 18974

When: 7 p.m.

New Jersey

200 Club Burlington County 9/11 Prayer Service

A breakfast from Ralph's Market will take place after the prayer service.

Where: Community House, 16 East Main Street, Moorestown, 08057

When: 7:30 a.m.

Camden County commissioners, mayor host 9/11 flagging and wreath-laying

Camden County Board of Commissioners and Mayor of Camden, Victor Carstarphen, will hold a flagging ceremony and a wreath-laying at City Hall. There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the North Tower was hit by the first plane in 2001.

Where : Roosevelt Plaza Park, 520 Markert Street, Camden, 08102

: Roosevelt Plaza Park, 520 Markert Street, Camden, 08102 When: 8:30 a.m.

Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Where : Jackson Ave & the Boardwalk, Ventnor, 08406

: Jackson Ave & the Boardwalk, Ventnor, 08406 When: 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature music and patriotic songs performed by the Sandpipers Pipes & Drums of Atlantic County, a 40-ton patriotic-themed sand sculpture by artist John Gowdy, Last Salute's three-round Civil War Cannon volley and Last Salute's memorial flag presentation.

Delaware

National Day of Service in Newark

The City of Newark will hold a day of service, called Patriot Day, at Olan Thomas Park.

Where: Olan Thomas Park, Newark, 19711

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.