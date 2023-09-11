One 9/11 first responder receiving life-changing support, comfort from a furry friend

One 9/11 first responder is helping others suffering from PTSD get extra support and some puppy love

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Service dogs can provide all kinds of comfort and can be trained to help people with post-traumatic stress disorder. It's working for one volunteer firefighter who survived the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Rob Weisberg's service dog, Chip, is trained to recognize certain cues of PTSD.

"When he sees them, he comes over and gives me a whack with his paw. And basically, he's saying to me, 'Come on, let's go for a walk. Let's change it up. Let's just get you in a different mindset,'" Weisberg said.

A volunteer firefighter who nearly lost his life during 9/11 while helping others. Weisberg has struggled with survivor's guilt and PTSD ever since.

"I had my suicide planned out. I just had to do it," he said.

According to federal research, roughly one in three first responders develops PTSD in the U.S. and first responders are nearly 10 times more likely to contemplate suicide than average Americans.

Robert Misseri is the co-founder of Paws of War, the organization that trained Chip and other service dogs to work with first responders and veterans with PTSD.

"We help them by placing a dog with them to understand the balance and what this animal could do for them. Right down to sleeping next to you, waking you up when you have night terrors," Misseri said.

"Unless you have PTSD, you'll really never understand what it's like. And I tell people all the time, Paws of War, provides a safe place for me to be me," Weisberg said.

Through Paws of War, Weisberg connected with others who knew exactly what he was going through. They're working to raise awareness of PTSD.

"Break the stigma. OK, get people comfortable with the idea of saying, 'I'm having a problem. I'm gonna get help,'" Weisberg said.

Now, Weisberg is moving forward, with new hope for the future and a friend by his side.

Weisberg says it took him more than two decades, but he is finally able to sleep through the night and his message to others is to never give up.