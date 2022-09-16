Man wanted for attacking 911 dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters

Police searching for man who attacked 911 dispatcher in front of police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 911 dispatcher was robbed Thursday morning right outside of Philadelphia police headquarters. You would think police headquarters would be one of the safest places in the city, but in this case, the dispatcher was attacked right out front as she was headed to work.

Philadelphia police are looking for this man.

Sources say he attacked a 25-year-old 911 dispatcher on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street. That's right out front of police headquarters.

"That is really a testament to what's going on in the city," Local 1637 President Gordon Zimmitt said.

Police say the man ran up behind the woman and grabbed her purse.

She was knocked to the ground and dragged.

The woman was rushed to Einstein Hospital.

"I have spoken with the dispatcher," Zimmitt said. "She's doing fine, thank God. She's a little banged up, a little bruised up, but nothing major. She's a little shaken up."

Police say the man they are looking for is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo on the front, blue jogger pants with light stripes on the side, black sneakers and carrying a black Nike Air backpack.

As police try to track down the suspect, safety is always a concern especially because 911 is a 24-hour job so dispatchers are coming in and out at different times.

They are also dealing with difficult calls each day.

"Our dispatchers are very essential," Zimmitt said, "not only to the operation of the police department but of the city in general. We all should tip our hats off to them for the job that they do."

Police are trying to identify the man. They're hoping with surveillance video and tips from the public they'll be able to track him down.