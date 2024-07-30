Watch CBS News
Montgomery County DA calls for stiffer penalties for making ghost gun parts

By Kim Hudson

Nine people accused of making, selling illegal guns in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Tuesday nine men have been arrested for making and selling illegal guns.

Steele announced the arrests in Norristown. He said members of the group from Berks and Montgomery counties sold dozens of guns in person and over text message. Steele said the group sold ghost guns and ghost gun parts made with a 3D printer.

Steele said the group also illegally sold factory-made guns. He said those guns were linked to several crimes, including two road rage incidents.

Steele wants the Pennsylvania legislature to pass laws calling for stiffer penalties for making ghost guns and parts.

The nine men face a long list of gun charges.

