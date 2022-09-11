Watch CBS News
City officials attend 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel marched to the courtyard at the Betsy Ross house Sunday for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

The solemn event included a bagpipe procession.

Mayor Jim Kenney was among the city officials who spoke to honor the first responders and citizens who died 21-years ago.

"We will never forget how our nation and world changed in an instant," Kenney said. "How we came together to heal and did not let fear take over our lives."

The Philadelphia Flag Day Association and the Philadelphia Fire Department hosted the annual ceremony of remembrance.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

