76ers unveil sculpture of Dolph Schayes in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Dolph Schayes Saturday at the team's training facility in Camden. He is the ninth Sixer to be honored on the Legends Walk

Schayes was the first head coach of the 76ers when they moved from Syracuse to Philadelphia in 1963.

He was named an All-Star for 12 straight seasons between 1950 and 1961 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Schayes passed away in 2015 at the age of 87.