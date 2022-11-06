Watch CBS News
Local News

76ers unveil sculpture of Dolph Schayes in Camden

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

76ers add Dolph Schayes sculpture to Legend Walk
76ers add Dolph Schayes sculpture to Legend Walk 00:31

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Dolph Schayes Saturday at the team's training facility in Camden. He is the ninth Sixer to be honored on the Legends Walk

Schayes was the first head coach of the 76ers when they moved from Syracuse to Philadelphia in 1963.

He was named an All-Star for 12 straight seasons between 1950 and 1961 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Schayes passed away in 2015 at the age of 87.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.