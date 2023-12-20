1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man died and three other people were injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to 7300 Chelwynde Avenue a little after 7 p.m. and said a man in his early to mid-20s, a 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old were shot.

The man in his early to mid-20s was shot once in the stomach and he was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at around 7:45 p.m. The 17-year-old was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and is listed as critical after being shot once in the chest.

The 23-year-old woman and the 22-year-old man were both taken to Pennsylvania Hospital and are listed as stable. Police said the woman was shot once in the right leg and the man was shot once in the the left hand.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.