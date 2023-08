Apartment fire along Haldeman Ave ends with a 70-year-old woman rushed to the hospital

Apartment fire along Haldeman Ave ends with a 70-year-old woman rushed to the hospital

Apartment fire along Haldeman Ave ends with a 70-year-old woman rushed to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 70-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire.

Officials say the fire began just before 1:30 a.m. along Haldeman Avenue in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.

There has been no word yet regarding the woman's condition or what originally started the fire.