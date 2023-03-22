Watch CBS News
7 suspects to face charges in Center City beating: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Seven suspects will face charges in connection with the beating of a woman in Center City last month. 

The suspects are between the ages of 11 and 14. 

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said they are facing charges of conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault and other charges.

Philadelphia police are still working to identify an eighth person in the case.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with the father of the woman who was beat in March. 

"She could have been killed," the father said. 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 5:30 AM

