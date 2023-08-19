7 shot, 1 fatally, at party in West Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 19, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Aug. 19, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six people were wounded and one person was killed in a mass shooting at a party in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police arrived to the scene on Creighton Street near Wyalusing Avenue and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Nearly 40 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have not released information on the shooter or shooters.