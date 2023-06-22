68-year-old woman dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Tioga neighborhood after a 12-year-old and two other people were killed in another shooting in East Germantown Thursday.
The shooting happened at 21st and West Venango Thursday afternoon.
A 68-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital.
Sadly, the woman did not survive.
No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested.
