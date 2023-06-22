Watch CBS News
Crime

68-year-old woman dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Tioga

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

68-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Tioga
68-year-old woman dies after triple shooting in Tioga 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Tioga neighborhood after a 12-year-old and two other people were killed in another shooting in East Germantown Thursday.

The shooting happened at 21st and West Venango Thursday afternoon.

A 68-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Sadly, the woman did not survive.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.