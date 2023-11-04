Man dies after shot inside apartment in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being shot inside of an apartment in West Philadelphia overnight Saturday, police said.
Officials arrived at 6300 Vine Street and said around 12:17 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the head inside an apartment.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:24 a.m.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
