Man dies after shot inside apartment in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being shot inside of an apartment in West Philadelphia overnight Saturday, police said.

Officials arrived at 6300 Vine Street and said around 12:17 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the head inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:24 a.m.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

