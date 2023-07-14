6 children, 2 adults rushed to Wilmington hospital after carbon monoxide exposure

Several people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Several people including children were rushed to a Wilmington hospital for carbon monoxide exposure Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 looked over the 900 block of North Madison Street.

New Castle County paramedics rushed six children and two adults to the hospital.

Two of those children are said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the carbon monoxide was found to be a gas-powered pressure washer being used in the basement of the home.