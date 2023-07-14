Watch CBS News
Local News

6 children, 2 adults rushed to Wilmington hospital after carbon monoxide exposure

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Several people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Wilmington
Several people rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Wilmington 00:29

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Several people including children were rushed to a Wilmington hospital for carbon monoxide exposure Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 looked over the 900 block of North Madison Street.

New Castle County paramedics rushed six children and two adults to the hospital. 

Two of those children are said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the carbon monoxide was found to be a gas-powered pressure washer being used in the basement of the home.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 7:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.