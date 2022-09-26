Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in West Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 56th Street and Girard Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made. 

No words on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 12:57 PM

