55-year-old man shot during home invasion in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. Police responded to the shooting on Ringgold Street near Point Breeze Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police that someone forced their way into the back door of his home and then shot him twice in the back.

Police say it appears nothing was taken from the home at this time a motive is unclear.

The victim is in stable condition.