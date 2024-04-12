One dead, two injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man died and two other people were injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Friday evening.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 5:25 p.m. and said a 20-year-old, a 33-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot.

The 20-year-old man had gunshot wounds to his neck and back and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private car. He was pronounced dead right before 6 p.m., police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot twice in his leg and police said he was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private car. Police said he is expected to be OK.

Officials said a 15-year-old boy was shot in his left buttock and was taken by police to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and he is expected to be OK.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.