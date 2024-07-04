New American citizens celebrate 4th of July on USS New Jersey, America's most decorated battleship

American dreams come true: New citizens celebrate at ceremony on Battleship New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As the nation celebrates its 248th birthday, dozens of new U.S. citizens celebrated their own milestone Thursday.

"I see freedom," said Jonathan A. Monger as he looked up at the American flag waving on the pier near the USS Battleship New Jersey. "I see this nation being a great nation and the land of opportunities."

Monger is one of 42 men and women who took their oath of American citizenship in a special ceremony aboard the Battleship New Jersey, including nine U.S. military service members.

"It's a journey that I've come through and I anticipate to go further and I appreciate this because it falls on Independence Day," Monger said. "That makes it historic and it's a great day in my life."

The citizenship candidates were all lawful permanent residents and have met the requirements to naturalize, including passing a history and civics exam unless exempt.

More than 878,500 new citizens were naturalized in fiscal year 2023 during ceremonies nationwide.

"All of us know every immigrant has a special story or incredible story to tell how our journey started and we believe in the process of this immigration and it's a dream come true for us," said Armand Arana, who immigrated to the northeast in 2006. "It's freedom, opportunity and greatness."

The citizenship candidates originate 21 countries: Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Jordan, Liberia, Mexico, Montenegro, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Venezuela.