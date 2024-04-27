4th annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show in South Jersey showcases work from students with disabilities

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A local art show is highlighting the work of students with autism. The fourth annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show opened in Cherry Hill on Friday.

The show features 300 art pieces created by students from across the Delaware Valley. It's hosted by the Y.A.L.E. School, a private special education school serving students with disabilities ages 3-21. This year's theme is "Art for All."

"The Tri-State DisAbility Art Show is a regional art show that's open to any child in New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Delaware," Y.A.L.E. School art teacher Karen Donnelly said. "It's really empowering for kids to see their art displayed."

Donnelly said art is a way for students to show who they are.

"Every single year that I put on this art show I say 'wow' to all of the student artwork that we get in, it just blows my mind," she said.

"I thought it would be fun to draw myself," Cadence Lisowski said.

Lisowski, a fourth-grader, said drawing is an escape. "It kind of makes me feel like I can just stop time for however long I need."

"Makes me have peace of mind," Amari Brown said. Sixth-grader Brown has tried a lot of art forms but has now found his favorite. "I like to paint, it's better than coloring."

Freshman James McCloskey performed during the show. He said Y.A.L.E. School and events like this allow him to feel seen and heard.

"I've been to a ton of other schools before this one. Here it's like a completely different vibe, it's like a sense of belonging," he said.