2 arrested after man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body near 4800 North Lawrence Street around 7:15 p.m.
The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and later pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.
Two weapons were also recovered, police said.
