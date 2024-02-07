Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested after man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
Digital Brief: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 02:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body near 4800 North Lawrence Street around 7:15 p.m.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and later pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.

Two weapons were also recovered, police said. 

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 8:59 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.